Industry Gears Up For The Fourth European Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue 

Retailers and food manufacturers have a big opportunity to influence a reduction in the environmental impact of food supply chains.

According to a study by the Food Standards Agency, food systems that respect the environment, or climate, are among the top ten food priorities for consumers.

Palm oil is present in over 50% of supermarket products and is a good place to start when looking at improving sustainability in food supply chains.

For four consecutive years, strategic partners have organised the most important conference on sustainable palm oil in Europe: the Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue (SPOD).

Stakeholders, including palm oil refiners and distributors, consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, will come together on 20 October in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, to exchange ideas and knowledge to drive the market transformation of sustainable palm oil in Europe.

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, European Palm Oil Alliance and IDH - The Sustainable Trade Initiative are organising the event.

Securing Sustainability In Turbulent Times

This year, the focus is on accelerating the positive impact of sustainable palm oil in a time of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA).

Participants will deep-dive into key innovations, legislation, and communication in the sustainable palm oil supply chain.

The dialogue will explore how current crises, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have impacted sustainable palm oil development and exposed the fragility of global supply chains.

Participants will seek possible solutions as to how these effects can be mitigated.

Innovation Fair At SPOD 2022

Together with Wageningen University Research and the Sustainable Palm Oil Choice, SPOD will host an Innovation Fair and a special session on innovations.

At the fair, individuals and businesses will present their innovations that aim to make sustainable palm oil the norm to an expert audience comprising academia and industry decision-makers.

Ten selected entries will be showcased at the exhibition, and three of the best innovators will pitch their idea at the Innovation conference session.

To register for SPOD and learn more about the Innovation Fair, visit www.spod-europe.eu. For queries, write to [email protected].

