Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Irish Trade With Northern Ireland Sees Rapid Growth Post Brexit

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland's trade with Northern Ireland grew rapidly in 2021 with imports up 65% and exports to the British-run region 54% higher, helping to offset a 13% fall in imports from Britain during the first year of Brexit checks, data showed on Tuesday.

While trade from Britain improved as 2021 progressed after imports were 32% lower in the first half, overall imports jumped by 18% to a record €102 billion ($116 billion), including a €1.6 billion uplift from Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland remains in the EU trading orbit under the politically divisive Northern Ireland protocol to Britain's EU exit treaty.

The protocol aimed to preserve the sensitive open border with Ireland but effectively created a border in the Irish Sea, angering pro-British unionists.

Irish exports to Northern Ireland surged to €3.7 billion, suggesting firms north of the border were sidestepping new checks on goods from the rest of the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland by bringing in more goods from Ireland.

Rise In Imports

Unionist politicians have consistently pointed to the rise in imports from Ireland as a sign the new checks have hampered Northern Ireland's trade with the rest of the UK.

The unionist leader of Northern Ireland's power-sharing regional government resigned earlier this month in protest at the protocol, which Britain and the EU are trying to rework to ease the burden on trade.

The value of Ireland's imports from the UK excluding Northern Ireland fell to €15.4 billion from €17.7 billion, representing 15% of the value of total imports last year compared to 21% in 2020.

Exports to Britain, which has postponed checks on goods from the Republic of Ireland until talks over the protocol are concluded, rose by 17% year-on-year in 2021. Overall exports increased by 2%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Argentina Farm Belt Drought Awakens Ghost Of 2018 Soybean 'Disaster'
2
Supply Chain

China Suspends Lithuanian Beef, Dairy, Beer Imports
3
Supply Chain

Italy's Le Bontà Upgrades Production Facility
4
Supply Chain

Amazon Must Adhere To UK Supplier Rules After Grocery Turnover Tops £1 bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com