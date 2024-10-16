Lidl Ireland Plans New €200,000 Distribution Centre

Lidl Ireland is seeking planning permission to construct a €200 million regional distribution centre in Cork, in southern Ireland.

If granted, the proposed facility would be built in Wallingstown, Little Island, to accommodate expansion plans in the south and south-east of the country.

If planning approval is granted, this would be Lidl Ireland’s fourth distribution facility in the Republic of Ireland, and the second to be located in Cork.

Significant Investment

Tara O’Connor (pictured), regional managing director for Munster at Lidl Ireland, said, “It is a really exciting time for Lidl, as we look to make a significant investment to future-proof our logistical infrastructure with a new, state-of-the-art regional distribution centre at Little Island.

“Our ambitious expansion plans to increase our store footprint across Munster and the south-east region over the next five years are well under way, with new stores set to welcome customers over the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are many other stores in the pipeline at various stages of the planning process, so this investment in a new distribution centre is vital to meet the future needs of the business, and to ensure we can continue to provide great value to our customers across the region.”

Regional Distribution Centres

Subject to planning permission, the Little Island regional distribution centre will come on stream by 2030.

Lidl currently services 180 stores in the Republic of Ireland from its three regional distribution centres, in Charleville (North Cork), Mullingar (Westmeath) and Newbridge (Kildare).

It currently operates 50 stores across Munster.