Supply Chain

Nestlé Expands Initiatives Aiming At Reducing Emissions In Dairy

Nestlé has announced that it is expanding initiatives to zero in on emissions of its primary raw material.

Nestlé said that its dairy and livestock supply chain accounted for 34.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) in 2018.

The group aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve water resources and support regenerative agriculture on the farms it sources dairy from.

Nestlé is also heightening its focus on 'families', so that nutrition, quality and traceability are at the front and centre for consumers, as well as 'communities', ensuring that training on farm management can empower women and develop young farmers.

'Step Up Sustainability'

Commenting, Mayank Trivedi, head of dairy strategic business unit at Nestlé said, "We believe it is possible to step up sustainability in dairy and even go to net zero. We will take a leadership role in advancing positive change with all those working along with us in the dairy supply chain.

"Across the world, we are implementing full-scale projects and pilots in partnership with farmers and suppliers to help us scale up solutions aiming at lowering our environmental footprint. Our actions on dairy are very important to achieve Nestlé’s ambition of reaching net zero emissions."

Agricultural Practices

Nestlé said that it is working in partnership with farmers and suppliers to enable them to adapt their agricultural practices, and promote the use of  multi-species pasture, silvopasture and crop rotation.

"We believe in the goodness of milk. It provides essential nutrients and contributes to the economic livelihoods of many farmers," said Heike Steiling, head of Nestlé's R&D center for dairy.

"To help reduce dairy emissions, we leverage our scientific expertise and analytical capabilities, in collaboration with external partners to screen new science and technology solutions and assess their impact on the nutritional and sensorial quality of milk."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique.

