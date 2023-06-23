Nestlé Partners with Royal Dairy Farm To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Nestlé Health Science has announced a collaborative venture with Royal Dairy farm in Washington state, in the US, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions through climate-smart farming practices.

Royal Dairy aims to assist farms to prevent the formation of greenhouse gases while boosting the capacity of soil to draw down and sequester atmospheric carbon.

Royal Dairy and Nestlé Health Science said they are aligned on four key areas of environmentally-focused innovation, including cow feed, manure management, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture.

Royal Dairy

Austin Allred (pictured) and his family purchased Royal Dairy in 2016. Raised and trained as a fruit and vegetable farmer, Allred and his family utilise nutrient-rich manure to improve soil health, which grows feed for cows more efficiently.

The farm's 10,000 cows produce more than one million gallons of milk per month.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials

Royal Dairy joins Nestlé Health Science's group of dairy suppliers for Carnation Breakfast Essentials nutritional powder drink mix, which is available at national retailers

According to Nestlé, Carnation Breakfast Essentials Original Nutritional Powder Drink Mix provides 13 grams of protein when prepared with one cup of skim milk – the equivalent of two large eggs.

In addition, the product features key nutrients for immune and bone health, including vitamin C, vitamin D, and calcium.

Net Zero Initiative

The Nestlé Health Science and Royal Dairy collaboration is a part of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot, which seeks to promote practices and technologies that are sustainable, feasible, and economically viable on a commercial dairy farm.

This pilot is a key pillar of the US Dairy Net Zero Initiative, which advances research, on-farm pilots and new market development, as an essential first phase to make sustainability practices more accessible and affordable to farms of all sizes and accelerate progress toward the industry's 2050 environmental goals.

Sustainable Solutions

"Royal Dairy is pioneering a comprehensive regenerative approach to dairy that helps reduce our carbon footprint while also supporting a more sustainable food system for all," commented Christiane Baker, director of sustainability US, Nestlé Health Science.

"We're proud to help Royal Dairy implement additional sustainable solutions that can better their business and the planet, and we look forward to exploring ways to expand this initiative in the future."

