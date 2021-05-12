ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation

Published on May 12 2021 1:59 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / WWF / Netto Marken-Discount / Water Supply

Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation

Netto Marken-Discount has collaborated with WWF to create a framework for more sustainable water use by the German retailer.

According to WWF analysis, there are numerous agricultural areas in Germany with a moderate water risk, which will increase over the next few years and decades.

Water Management Tool

Together with WWF, Netto Marken-Discount established a water management tool for its own-brand range in the fruit and vegetable sector last year.

The aim of the tool is to make the water risks in the entire supply chain as transparent as possible and to reduce them systematically. 

With over 13,000 suppliers successfully using the water risk tool, it is now mandatory for its suppliers of own brand fruit and vegetables to record water risks.

Suppliers must use the company water risk tool, a specially adapted version of the WWF Water Risk Filter, to work with the large discount chain.

Christina Stylianou, head of corporate communications at Netto Marken-Discount, said, "A holistic view of the supply chain is important. With the new supplier requirements for our own brands in the fruit and vegetable segment, we are sending a clear signal for the protection of freshwater resources and are working together with our suppliers to minimise water risks."

Collaboration

As part of the collaboration with WWF, Netto Marken-Discount will use the water management tool to distribute freshwater more equitably with other users of a river basin and to use it in a way that conserves resources.

Many possible risks, such as water shortages or decreases in water quality, are being addressed with the use of this new tool, the retailer added.

Juliane Vatter, expert on international water resources from WWF Germany, said, "Regardless of whether grapes, avocados or bananas - the water risks for regions growing popular fruit and vegetables in this country are increasing worldwide. This also directly affects the German food trade - because lack of water in the growing area leads to less choice and rising prices.

"We are pleased that Netto Marken-Discount assumes responsibility for water management and the more sustainable design of its supply chain and supports its suppliers in positioning themselves for the future."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany

Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany
BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction

BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction
Henkel Raises Outlook As Demand For Adhesives Rebounds

Henkel Raises Outlook As Demand For Adhesives Rebounds
Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020

Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Pladis Proposes Consultation Over Potential Closure Of Glasgow Factory Wed, 12 May 2021

Pladis Proposes Consultation Over Potential Closure Of Glasgow Factory
Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing Tue, 11 May 2021

Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing
Tyson Foods Expects Costs To Hit Profit, Lifts Revenue Outlook Tue, 11 May 2021

Tyson Foods Expects Costs To Hit Profit, Lifts Revenue Outlook
Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers Mon, 10 May 2021

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN