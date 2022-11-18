Tate & Lyle Adds Erythritol To Its Sweetener Portfolio

Tate & Lyle has expanded its sweetener portfolio to include ERYTESSE erythritol with a strategic partnership distribution agreement with a supplier of the compound.

With Erythritol in its sweetener portfolio, Tate & Lyle will be able to help customers meet the increasing demand for healthier, sugar and calorie reduced products and consolidate its position as one of the top suppliers of the ingredient.

With around 70% the sweetness of sucrose and a similar temporal profile and zero calories, ERYTESSE Erythritol finds use in a range of food items, including beverages, dairy, bakery and confectionery.

Erythritol can be used independently or in combination with natural sweeteners, like stevia and monk fruit as well as high potency sweeteners, like sucralose.

It offers a sugar-like taste experience and helps in formulating sugar- reduced food and beverage items.

In addition, it offers good stability in high levels of heat or acidity during processing, making it suitable for a host of formulations, Tate & Lyle noted.

'Sweetening Solutions'

Abigail Storms, global head of sweeteners at Tate & Lyle, said, "Consumers are increasingly switching to sugar reduced products, so manufacturers are looking for more sweetening solutions that will help them reformulate and still deliver the taste and texture consumers will love.

"ERYTESSE erythritol has a clean taste and bulking properties that make it perfect for helping manufacturers meet this demand, and as such it strengthens our existing sweetening toolbox, as well as our overall portfolio."

The CAGR for all new product launches globally with low-, no- or reduced-calorie claims containing erythritol, either on its own or in combination with other sweeteners such as stevia and sucralose, in the last five calendar years was 22%.

Tate & Lyle believes the strategic partnership agreement will provide security of supply and help meet short-term and long-term demands of its customers.

The perception and awareness of the benefits of erythritol are increasing with 67% of industry professionals feeling positive about the ingredient, and an increasing number of US consumers likely or very likely to buy a product which contains erythritol now at 23% (up from 6% in 2020 ), the company added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.