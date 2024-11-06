Tönnies To Rebrand As Premium Food Group From 2025

German meat producer Tönnies will rebrand as Premium Food Group (PFG) in 2025 as the company seeks to transform from a meat-focused business to a diversified food producer.

The new identity will help the company retain its core identity and remain exclusively associated with the independent meat-production business unit.

Tönnies also produces and markets vegetarian products, convenience foods, pet food, sauces, soups, and by-products like proteins, fats and flours, among others.

The company supplies raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry and biofuels, operates cold-storage facilities, and has a fresh and ultra-fresh logistics company.

Shareholders Clemens, Maximilian and Robert Tönnies [pictured], commented, "Our strategic development towards innovative products and services along the value chain shows, that we are focused not only on the present but also on the future of the food industry and want to actively contribute to healthy nutrition.

"We align our food-production with consumer-needs while prioritising innovative and sustainable production processes."

Premium Food Group

The new identity of Premium Food Group reflects the group’s diversity, and aligns with its broad and international reach.

Maximilian Tönnies, "The structural transformation process, which now culminates in the holding's new name, was initiated years ago.

"This positions our company for the future. We aim for the business units to make decisions faster and act more independently. Each unit is already a company of its own."

The company added that the Tönnies brand will increasingly focus on beef and pork and the divisions will continue to operate under the family name.

The Tönnies logo at the cold storage facility in the company’s headquarters in Rheda-Wiedenbrück will be replaced by the new PFG logo.

Clemens Tönnies added, "Tönnies, with its strong reputation, stands for high-quality pork and beef - in Germany, Europe, and worldwide."

"Our DNA is that of a family business, and that will remain," the shareholders said.