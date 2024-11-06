52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Tönnies To Rebrand As Premium Food Group From 2025

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tönnies To Rebrand As Premium Food Group From 2025

German meat producer Tönnies will rebrand as Premium Food Group (PFG) in 2025 as the company seeks to transform from a meat-focused business to a diversified food producer.

The new identity will help the company retain its core identity and remain exclusively associated with the independent meat-production business unit.

Tönnies also produces and markets vegetarian products, convenience foods, pet food, sauces, soups, and by-products like proteins, fats and flours, among others.

The company supplies raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry and biofuels, operates cold-storage facilities, and has a fresh and ultra-fresh logistics company.

Shareholders Clemens, Maximilian and Robert Tönnies [pictured], commented, "Our strategic development towards innovative products and services along the value chain shows, that we are focused not only on the present but also on the future of the food industry and want to actively contribute to healthy nutrition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We align our food-production with consumer-needs while prioritising innovative and sustainable production processes."

Premium Food Group

The new identity of Premium Food Group reflects the group’s diversity, and aligns with its broad and international reach.

Maximilian Tönnies, "The structural transformation process, which now culminates in the holding's new name, was initiated years ago.

"This positions our company for the future. We aim for the business units to make decisions faster and act more independently. Each unit is already a company of its own."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added that the Tönnies brand will increasingly focus on beef and pork and the divisions will continue to operate under the family name.

The Tönnies logo at the cold storage facility in the company’s headquarters in Rheda-Wiedenbrück will be replaced by the new PFG logo.

Clemens Tönnies added, "Tönnies, with its strong reputation, stands for high-quality pork and beef - in Germany, Europe, and worldwide."

"Our DNA is that of a family business, and that will remain," the shareholders said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ghana’s Cocoa Purchases Smooth Under New Funding Model: Cocobod CEO
Ghana&rsquo;s Cocoa Purchases Smooth Under New Funding Model: Cocobod CEO
2
Supply Chain

Grupo Bimbo Acquires Balkan Bakery Group Don Don
Grupo Bimbo Acquires Balkan Bakery Group Don Don
3
Supply Chain

Tesco Announces Sustainable Dairy Partnership With Arla, Müller UK & Ireland
Tesco Announces Sustainable Dairy Partnership With Arla, M&uuml;ller UK &amp; Ireland
4
Supply Chain

Danone Partners With Maersk To Reduce GHG Emissions
Danone Partners With Maersk To Reduce GHG Emissions
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com