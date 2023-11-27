Biedronka Hits 3,500 Store Mark In Poland

Polish retailer Biedronka has opened its 3,500th outlet, with the landmark store opening in Skórzewo near Poznań.

The group, which is owned by Portugal's Jerónimo Martins, said that the store was developed in line with the chain's 'sustainable development' strategy, and has ben equipped with electronic price labelling, the first outlet in the group's portfolio to feature this.

In addition, LED lighting has been used, along with CO2 refrigeration solutions, in order to enhance the sustainability credentials of the store.

The store has been equipped with photovoltaic panels, with the car park featuring a charging point for electric vehicles, which can recharge a car in approximately 20 to 30 minutes, it noted.

Among the features available to shoppers are a wide variety of meat and cheese, a bread slicer, and extensive zones for fresh produce, bakery and personal care.

Sustainable Development

"We are proud that we can announce the opening of the 3,500th Biedronka store this year," commented Paweł Stolecki, operational director and member of the management board of the Biedronka chain. "The concept for this store is based on the sustainable development strategy of our chain. We want to minimise our impact on the environment and increase our customers' awareness of responsible choices for our planet."

The store is situated at ul. Poznańska 1W in Skórzewo and is the second Biedronka outlet to open in the town. Its total area measures 1,244 square metres, with 833 square metres dedicated to sales space.

It features three traditional and seven self-service checkouts, as well as 70 parking spaces, the retailer added.

Slovakia Expansion

In October, Jerónimo Martins announced its anticipation of opening the first stores in Slovakia by the end of next year, as part of an expansion of its Biedronka chain, according to the company's chief financial officer, Ana Luisa Virginia.

The results of the Slovakia unit will be reported separately from Biedronka, she added.

While not dismissing the possibility of expansion into Romania, a market that the company has been considering for years, the CFO pointed out that it is not currently a top priority.