Beiersdorf Inaugurates Production Plant In Leipzig

Beiersdorf has inaugurated its new production plant in Leipzig, in the presence of the Minister President of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, and the mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, along with employees, suppliers, trade partners, and other guests.

The completion of the facility in Leipzig follows a construction period of about two years, the Nivea-maker noted.

Three production lines are currently in operation in the new Beiersdorf facility, with two more to follow shortly.

Minister President Kretschmer said, “Saxony is a good place for investment and entrepreneurial commitment. [...] Indeed, the new and state-of-the-art production facility is significant for the entire region and the people living here.

“The new plant and the many attractive jobs are a clear commitment to Saxony as a business location. It further strengthens Saxony as a technology and industrial location overall.”

Cosmetics Production

Beiersdorf expects to produce up to 450 million cosmetic products – in particular, deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving foams – at the new plant each year, for the entire European market and for export.

The first deodorants made in Leipzig went on the market in the first quarter of this year, the company added.

Vincent Warnery, chair of Beiersdorf’s executive board, said, “Here in Germany, we are creating the capacity for long-term, sustainable growth of our brands in Europe. The plant features state-of-the-art technology, the highest environmental standards, and a unique, strong team.

“In addition to many employees from our Waldheim site, we were also able to bring many new employees on board. We look forward to writing a success story in Leipzig.”

The facility has implemented automation and digitalisation for all production steps, to ensure efficiency and productivity.

The plant features a modular and flexible design, allowing for the swift implementation of new innovations, trends, consumer demands, and production processes.

‘A Whole New Industry’

Mayor Jung added, “The new Beiersdorf plant is opening up a whole new industry in Leipzig, and, arithmetically, every adult inhabitant could get a bottle of deodorant from the plant per day!

“Beiersdorf has built an ultra-modern production site in Leipzig, and the city is thus expanding its economic portfolio and becoming more crisis-proof.”

The facility is almost completely CO2e neutral, as it uses renewable energy and biogas for heat generation.

In addition, resources such as heat, wastewater and ethanol are recovered and processed at the new plant.

In the future, Beiersdorf plans to operate the plant as an EnergyPlus site by generating more electricity than it consumes.