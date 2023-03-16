Deliveroo Anticipating Earnings Growth This Year After Positive End To 2022

British meal delivery company Deliveroo said it would make up to £50 million (€56.9 million) in core earnings this year after achieving a better-than-expected positive margin in the second half of 2022 as its focus on profitability started to pay off.

The company reported an adjusted core loss of £70.5 million (€80.2 million) for 2022, in line with analyst expectations.

Profit Increase

Despite what it described as 'challenging market conditions,' Deliveroo reported a 30% increase in gross profit, a 14% increase in revenue, and a 9% increase in gross transaction value (or GTV) year-on-year (or 7% in constant currency).

The food delivery firm also gained market share in key international markets such as France and Italy, as well as in the UK & Ireland market, it said.

Deliveroo also improved its consumer value proposition by becoming a 'leading on-demand grocery service', it added which accounted for 11% of GTV in the second half of 2022 and had over 18,000 sites at the end of 2022.

Additionally, the company implemented a measured roll-out of Deliveroo Hop and Hop as a Service.

Market Headwinds

"I'm proud of our performance in the past 12 months," commented founder and CEO Will Shu. "Our team has delivered in difficult market conditions, with continued growth and share gains in our key markets. I'm particularly pleased that the company reached adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of last year.

"This is a significant step on our path to sustainable cash generation, and we achieved this milestone a year earlier than our guidance by executing our strategy successfully despite headwinds from the market environment."

Deliveroo launched in Qatar in October 2022 and exited from the Australia and Netherlands markets in November 2022.

