Notes From Africa: Guinness Nigeria, Alcoaxarquia, Ifria, Victory Farms

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Nigeria: Guinness Nigeria to Cease Diageo Spirits Sales from 2024

Guinness Nigeria plans to halt the import and distribution of select spirits brands from its British parent company, Diageo, starting in April 2024. These brands include flagship products like Johnnie Walker, Singleton, and Baileys.

The decision aligns with Diageo's strategy to establish a dedicated spirits-focused business for importing and distributing premium international spirits in West and Central Africa. It also supports Guinness Nigeria's focus on its core beer business and activities that drive growth and added value.

Morocco: Alcoaxarquia Acquires New Avocado Processing Plant

In Morocco, Alcoaxarquia has acquired a new processing plant through its local subsidiary, with a daily production capacity of 80 tonnes of avocados. The plant is strategically located near Tangier Med, a deep-draft commercial port, aiming to bolster the company's presence in North Africa and the avocado production sector.

Ethiopia: Pasta Production Unit Set to Launch by End of 2023

Ethiopia will see the establishment of a pasta production factory in the Dire Dawa Industrial Park by year-end. This venture, costing 250 million birr ($4.5 million), will also produce wheat flour and is being developed by Beeftu Baha Oromia Share Company.

Ethiopia, a leading wheat producer in sub-Saharan Africa, boasts an annual harvest of around 5.5 million tonnes.

Senegal: Ifria Secures $10.5 Million for Cold Storage Facility

U.S.-based cold chain company Ifria Cold Chain Development Company (Ifria) has secured $10.5 million in financing from the U.S. Agency for International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to build a cold storage facility in Senegal.

The facility aims to enhance cold chain storage for perishable foods in Senegal, addressing food losses due to the absence of a horticultural product cold chain, a challenge shared by many African nations.

Kenya: Victory Farms to Expand Operations on Lake Victoria

Aquaculture company Victory Farms has received government approval to expand its commercial activities on Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County, aiming to boost local production.

The company has already restocked the lake with over 4,000 tilapia fingerlings and currently supplies Kenya with less than 10,000 tonnes of fish annually, having been founded in 2016.

Côte d'Ivoire: Cocoa Processing Plant Set to Open in Duékoué

Côte d'Ivoire is preparing to establish a new cocoa processing plant in Duékoué, located in the west of the country. With a budget of 6.5 billion Fcfa ($10.5 million), the plant will have the capacity to grind 20,000 tonnes of the country's cocoa beans and will be constructed through a partnership between the Société coopérative agricole Nyienfe de Duékoué (SCOOPRANYD) and Italian investors.

Côte d'Ivoire aims to complete primary processing of its entire annual cocoa harvest by 2030.

Article by Espoir Olodo