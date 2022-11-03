Daymon To Participate In Private Label & Licensing Middle East Event As Official Knowledge Partner

Once again, Daymon is participating as the Official Knowledge Partner of the Private Label & Licensing Middle East event, the MENA region's only private label and contract manufacturing event of the year.

As partner, Daymon will speak on the topic 'Seizing the Private Brand Opportunity' on the first day of the event, addressing ways to seize the private brand opportunity in turbulent times.

The presentation will showcase how private brands serve as differentiating elements that connect consumers, retailers, and suppliers.

Daymon is also releasing a series of insightful articles and a white paper ahead of the event, including an article entitled Joyment, focusing on consumer demand for products, services, and experiences that provide increased engagement, simple pleasures and empowerment.

In the current inflationary environment, brands and retailers have a key role in giving their customers the joy, excitement, and escapism they seek in a simple and affordable manner.

The second article, Re-Defining Innovation, explores how it is important to acknowledge that innovation comes in different forms and is not just about disruption – it can be about differentiation or brand and banner loyalty, etc., and private brands play a crucial role in a retailer's innovation strategy.

The third piece, Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges, revolves around how retailers must take a proactive approach to manage their private brand supply chain strategy, focusing on pricing as well as developing strong relationships and collaboration with their supplier network.

The pandemic and the recent geopolitical conflicts have disrupted trading routes and increased transportation costs, emphasising the fragility of global supply chains.

Daymon's whitepaper, The Digitalization Of The Shopping Experience, will focus on creating an integrated approach that includes merchandising, product information, package design, and cross-channel marketing, which is critical to guaranteeing private brand omnichannel success.

The Private Label & Licensing Middle East event will take place from 8 - 10 November 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information, contact Daymon [email protected].

