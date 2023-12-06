Alnatura Reports Turnover Growth Of 2.3% In FY 2022/23

Organic retailer Alnatura closed its financial year with year-on-year turnover growth of 2.3% as sales amounted to €1.15 billion.

In 2022, the organic market in Germany shrank by 3.5%, Alnatura added.

Götz Rehn, founder and managing director of Alnatura commented, "We are seeing that our customers are increasingly coming back to Alnatura in these challenging times.

"This is a clear vote in favour of our sense-oriented actions and an important signal for organic farmers."

The number of stores in the Alnatura network increased to 154 in its financial year ended 30 September 2023, with Baden-Württemberg with the highest number of stores (37).

The retailer opened seven new Alnatura Super Natur stores in this period in Kiel, Bad Homburg, Neuenburg am Rhein and Bad Kreuznach.

Consumer Satisfaction

Alnatura ranked on top, with an overall satisfaction score of 1.72, among organic retailers in the Kundenmonitor consumer survey, which is conducted annually for the whole of Germany.

This score also helped Alnatura emerge on top of the overall rankings for all shopping centres in the survey.

The survey – conducted by ServiceBarometer AG – includes over 9,000 customers, who share their opinion of German grocery stores in several survey waves.

The survey found that many customers also rated the price-performance ratio at Alnatura favourably.

Alnatura managing director Petra Schäfer stated, "Our aim is to offer customers a comprehensive, attractive range of products centred around the Alnatura brand. We are therefore all the more pleased with the results of this consumer study.

"It also underlines the fact that our customers recognise that high-quality Alnatura products are reasonably priced."

Affordable Organic Products

In July of this year, Alnatura relaunched its Prima! Alnatura brand in the Alnatura Super Natur stores.

The range, offering an entry-level price brand for a basic organic range, includes products for everyday needs, such as oatmeal, jam, tinned tomatoes, among others.

Schäfer explained, "Our favourably priced own brand has been very well received. Together with our permanent prices in the Alnatura stores and the student discount that we give every Tuesday to all students, school pupils and trainees, we have succeeded in making organic products affordable for everyone in the Alnatura stores."

Last month, the company announced plans to commence a cooperation agreement with Swiss service provider Markant Group from 1 July 2024.