Circana Named 'Strong Performer' In Retail Planning Platforms By Independent Research Firm

Circana, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behaviour, has announced that Forrester Research has named the company a 'Strong Performer' in its The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 report.

It is the first time Forrester has included Circana in this report. Circana products and solutions evaluated by Forrester include AlwaysOn Analytics, Assortment Optimization, Gateways and Supply Chain.

These solutions also support manufacturers and facilitate collaboration to create additional growth opportunities.

Forrester analysed 13 retail planning platform solutions utilising criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

Commenting on Circana’s products and solutions, the report notes, 'Circana’s current offering demonstrated strengths in deployment options – offering on-premise vendor or client managed service, private cloud or a choice of public cloud hyper-scale deployments – scalability, and aggregate demand forecast.'

It also states, 'Reference customers commended the company’s internationalisation and ability to distill insight from new data sets … Circana is the best fit for retailers seeking scalable, AI-infused collaboration around pricing and promotion.'

Circana provides near real-time visibility on consumers and markets in 23 countries representing 75% of the world’s GDP, according to the report.

'Focus On Accelerating Growth'

“Circana has a laser focus on accelerating the growth of our retail and manufacturer clients by providing insights into the complete consumer with critical details into activities such as how they prepare for shopping trips, how they plan their menus, and when and where they shop,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer, Circana.

“For us, Forrester’s recognition acknowledges the success of this strategy, enabled by the merger of the legacy IRI and NPD organisations, creating a category of one to support retailers and brands.”

Wei Lin Wong, president of Global Retail at Circana added, “It is very significant that Forrester names Circana a ‘Strong Performer’ the first time we are included in this report. [...]”

“We will continue our strategy to integrate, scale and innovate Circana’s industry-leading technology and data assets, and bring our clients end-to-end solutions that move them from insights through activation into execution by offering the most complete view of the consumer across industries, geographies and channels.”

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 report is available here.

To learn about this or other reports featuring Circana, please contact Evan Schwartz at [email protected].

