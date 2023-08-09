Albert Heijn Introduces 'Scan Your Egg' Feature In Its App

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has introduced a new 'scan je ei' (scan your egg) feature in its app that offers customers information about the origin of eggs.

Albert Heijn aims to bring customers and farmers closer through this initiative and allow farmers to share the stories behind their chickens and eggs, the company added.

By scanning the code on the egg with a mobile phone, customers can see origin of the egg and learn about the poultry farmer.

The scan function is available in the Beta corner of the AH app, under the profile icon at the top right.

The 'scan je ei' feature was developed by the AH Technology Labs, which comprises a team of business developers, software developers, and UX designers.

AH Technology Labs

Launched in 2017, the lab develops and tests new initiatives to improve Albert Heijn's service as a food and technology company.

The lab follows a lean start-up method to solve existing customer and business challenges with new, incremental improvements.

It focuses on launching technological and disruptive innovations to find and improve new business models for its customers.

Elsewhere, its parent company Ahold Delhaize has reported better-than-expected second-quarter underlying operating income of €904 million, as a result of good US margins and strong European sales growth.

Ahold Delhaize, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the United States, its biggest market, and the Albert Heijn and Delhaize chains in the Netherlands and Belgium, posted sales up 4.3% at constant exchange rates to €22.1 billion.

The company raised its forecast for 2023 free cash flow to €2 billion to €2.2 billion euros, from around €2 billion.