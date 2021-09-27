ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Amazon To Offer insurance To Businesses In The UK: Broker

Published on Sep 27 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: UK / Amazon / Insurance / Superscript

Amazon To Offer insurance To Businesses In The UK: Broker

Amazon.com Inc is to start offering insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers, the technology giant's first foray into business insurance in the country, broker Superscript said on Monday.

Members of Amazon's Business Prime programme will be able to buy cover from Superscript such as contents insurance, cyber insurance and personal indemnity insurance, which a Superscript spokesperson said would be underwritten by "major UK insurers". They will be offered a discount of 20% to current rates as a way of enticing businesses over to them.

More than 50% of customers are prepared to buy insurance from non-traditional players such as big tech or insurance technology (insurtech) firms, according to a recent survey of 12,000 people globally by consultants Capgemini.

"The (insurance) industry needs to bridge the divide between insurers and customers by providing a quick, smooth buying process that is customer-centric," Cameron Shearer, co-founder and CEO of Superscript, said in a statement.

Amazon's move into UK business insurance comes after US insurtech Next Insurance said in March it was offering cover to US small businesses via Amazon Business Prime.

'Best-In-Class Tools'

"As businesses come out of the pandemic and gradually resume normalcy, we want customers to have the best-in-class tools to run their business," Molly Dobson, Country Manager for Amazon Business UK & Ireland, said in the statement.

Financial institutions are worried that tech firms will steal their business, trading on the tech players' stronger brand names and ease of access to their products.

Advertisement

But industry sources said insurers or banks and tech firms are more likely to forge partnerships than compete directly, given the difficulties and expense for outsiders in entering the highly regulated finance sector.

Amazon also offers warranty insurance and "buy now, pay later" services in Britain.

Recently, Amazon.com Inc increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and announced plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says

Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says
UK Consumer Confidence Wilts Under Cost-Of-Living Crisis: GfK

UK Consumer Confidence Wilts Under Cost-Of-Living Crisis: GfK
UK Retailer Tesco Extends Net Zero Pledge

UK Retailer Tesco Extends Net Zero Pledge
WITRON's UK Subsidiary Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Year

WITRON's UK Subsidiary Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Year
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

DoorDash Backs Round Valuing Delivery Startup Flink At $2.5bn: Sources Fri, 24 Sep 2021

DoorDash Backs Round Valuing Delivery Startup Flink At $2.5bn: Sources
Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Czech Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik To Invest €400m In Automation
European E-Commerce Saw 10% Growth In 2020 To €757m: Report Thu, 23 Sep 2021

European E-Commerce Saw 10% Growth In 2020 To €757m: Report
'ALDI Delivers' Rebrands As 'ALDI ONLINESHOP' Wed, 22 Sep 2021

'ALDI Delivers' Rebrands As 'ALDI ONLINESHOP'
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN