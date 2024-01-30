Arneg Reinforces Its Brand Identity With New Campaign: 'Artisan Soul, Innovative Personality'

Arneg has launched a new brand promotion campaign based on a simple message that sums up its identity in a few carefully chosen words: 'Artisan soul, innovative personality'.

The concept focuses on the idea of artisan craftsmanship, understood as the accumulation of experience, deep roots in the local area, cultural heritage, mindset, modus operandi, inspiration and vocation.

This far-ranging concept expresses a whole world of essential values, such as premium quality, attention to detail, harmonious customer relations and tailor-made products.

Arneg’s artisan soul is combined with an innovative personality that finds clear expression in the continuous development of new technologies and products guided by an evolutionary spirit and the combined ideas, talents and experiences of men and women from all over the world who make up the Arneg Group.

Tradition and innovation, pragmatism and creativity, past and present come together as a perfect whole, enabling Arneg to remain in tune with the market at all times.

The visual aspect of the campaign focuses on people who work for Arneg on a daily basis.

They are shown in the environments where they work, in a contemporary mood, leaving it up to the text to convey the connection between soul and thought, artisan identity and innovative vocation.

Taken together, all this expresses the identity of the Arneg Group and makes up its soul.

This artisan soul still guides the thinking, actions and growth of the company.

Brand Identity

In addition, Arneg’s identity is also represented by the letter 'a' that appears in the new adverts.

This letter faithfully reproduces the characteristics of the 'a' in the official logo but appears made from wood, the artisan material par excellence, to underscore Arneg’s unique ability: to create top-quality customised products.

The new slogan, combined with the 'a' of Arneg – which, in other contexts, appear in typical 'Arneg red' – will serve as the common thread between upcoming advertising campaigns.

The aim is to consolidate an image that is coherent with the values that have always identified Arneg, differentiating the brand on the market and emphasising its unique characteristics.

For more information, visit www.arneg.com.

This article was written in partnership with Arneg.