Auchan To Collaborate With Loyalty App Operator Naomi

A new partnership between French retailer Auchan and loyalty app operator Naomi will see shoppers receive money back on their in-store spend.

Using a mobile application, customers can track their refunds swiftly and automatically receive a percentage of the total amount of their shopping at each checkout.

'Recover Purchasing Power'

The move is part of Auchan's attempts to ease the impact of inflation on shopper's baskets.

Customers can build their refunds up to a sum of €10, upon which they can receive a gift card to the store.

This is in addition to the Auchan Waaoh loyalty kitty and regular promotions, the retailer noted.

The application represents a new way for the customer to save money – up to €200 per year – by subscribing to the retailer's loyalty programme.

"It is essential, in the current context of inflation, that Auchan Retail France be able to implement means for its customers to visibly recover purchasing power. As usual, we rely on the best experts in their field and we chose Naomi's solution for have a direct impact with our customers who we know are waiting on this subject," said Hammuel Wissocq, director in charge of the commercial plan and commercial and customer animation of Auchan Retail France.

"The trust that Auchan places in us by offering us to its customers in all of its formats and since our creation, has allowed us to accelerate our development and to reaffirm, for our two companies, our commitment to help each customer improve their purchasing power and experience customer," added Pierre-Edouard Rigot, CEO of Naomi.

Auchan And Naomi App

To avail of the programme, customers need to download the Naomi application and create an account and connect a bank account through Budget Insight, a partner approved by the Bank of France.

At each checkout, the customer then automatically accumulates a percentage of the amount of their shopping as refunds.

When it reaches €10, the app generates a reusable physical or digital gift card, which can be redeemed in all partner brands.

