Augmented Reality Set To Be Increasingly Important In Online Delivery, Says GlobalData

April 07, 2022 10:28 AM

The augmented reality (AR) market is set to play an increasingly important role in online food delivery, a new report by GlobalData has found.

According to GlobalData, the online food delivery market is set to be worth $1.195 trillion by 2026, offering specialist firms in the sector the opportunity to improve their platforms, with a service complemented by AR.

However, due to the high cost involved in rolling out said services, quick-service restaurant brands are likely to encroach on their territory, according to Jemima Walker, analyst in the thematic team at GlobalData.