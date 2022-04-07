Subscribe Login
Technology

Augmented Reality Set To Be Increasingly Important In Online Delivery, Says GlobalData

The augmented reality (AR) market is set to play an increasingly important role in online food delivery, a new report by GlobalData has found.

According to GlobalData, the online food delivery market is set to be worth $1.195 trillion by 2026, offering specialist firms in the sector the opportunity to improve their platforms, with a service complemented by AR.

However, due to the high cost involved in rolling out said services, quick-service restaurant brands are likely to encroach on their territory, according to Jemima Walker, analyst in the thematic team at GlobalData.

