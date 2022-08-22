Biedronka Launches Online Shop For Home Products

Polish discounter Biedronka is set to launch an online shop for home products on 22 August (today), with deliveries throughout the country.

Biedronka Home will offer more than 1,200 articles, across several categories, such as Home and Garden, Child, Workshop and Auto, Kitchen, Sports and Hobbies, Health and Beauty, Electronics and Fashion.

During the test phase, the most frequently selected product categories were Kitchen, Home and Garden and Electronics.

Kamila Kowalska, senior manager of e-commerce business development in the Biedronka, commented, "At Biedronka, every day we try to ensure that our customers can enjoy a wide selection of high-quality home accessories.

"Listening to their needs, we decided to create the Biedronka Home online store, which will allow you to make comprehensive purchases in a convenient and transparent way."

Popular Products

The products most frequently landing in virtual shopping baskets included 3-in-1 hand blenders, steamers, sets of kitchen accessories, sandwich toasters, solar LED torches for the garden or towels made with the modern Zero Twist technology.

Deliveries will be made directly to customers, or at the lockers of InPost, the Polish postal company, and for orders worth PLN 149 (€31.70 at the current exchange rate) and above, delivery will be free.

The retailer plans to offer discounts on select products every Wednesday and Sunday.

The Polish arm of Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins is the largest retailer in Poland, with 3,283 outlets as of the end of June.

