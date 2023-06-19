Carrefour And Publicis Groupe Launch Joint-Venture

Carrefour Group and Publicis Groupe have launched a joint-venture named Unlimitail to address the retail media market in Continental Europe, Brazil and Argentina.

The launch of the company comes six months after the initiative was announced and was unveiled during VivaTech, the European startup and technology conference held annually in Paris.

Unlimitail aims to bring to Europe and Latin America the same scale, connectivity and consistency that is enabling the retail media boom in the US.

Carrefour said that by combining the market's most advanced technologies, ‘CitrusAd powered by Epsilon’, with Carrefour retail media knowledge and expertise, this new venture will build a comprehensive media player that addresses the entire retail media value chain across Continental Europe, Brazil and Argentina.

Monetisation Solutions

In only six months, Unlimitail has converted its first 13 retail partners, representing more than 120 million customers and 1.5 billion pages viewed a month.

These include Kingfisher France, Groupe Galeries Lafayette, Rakuten France, Showroomprive Group, ÏDKIDS, LuisaViaRoma, MyOrigines, Bringo, Electra Group, Maquillalia, Juguetilandia, Public and 2 Carrefour franchise partners in Morocco (LabelVie) and Israël (Electra Consumer Products).

Unlimitail will be able to provide off-the-shelf monetisation solutions to retailers. For advertisers, the company says it offers direct access to premium inventories, that generate the highest conversion rates and Return-On-Ad-Spend for advertisers.

"With Unlimitail, we want to create a European giant in retail media, and one that has every chance of winning, because it already has the best technologies on the market," said Alexandre Bompard, CEO and president of Carrefour Group.

"It’s a project that goes far beyond Carrefour and Publicis, and we hope to rally as many partners as possible."

