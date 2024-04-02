Checkpoint Systems' NS45 Antenna Wins Award For Best Security Solution At Perifem Day France 2024

Checkpoint Systems' revolutionary NS45 antenna has been recognised as the best security solution at the prestigious Perifem Day 2024 in France.

The team was honoured during the award ceremony on Perifem Day, a renowned event that brings together the leading representatives of French distribution and their technology partners and is dedicated to showcasing innovation in the retail sector.

NEO NS45, which is a revolutionary anti-theft antenna, was an outstanding award-winning solution for its innovative design and effectiveness in protecting retail assets.

Innovation In Loss Prevention, The Key To Recognition

The NEO NS45 anti-theft antenna from Checkpoint Systems has been recognised for its cutting-edge technology and exceptional design, making it an ideal solution for retailers seeking effective asset protection while enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

The Perifem 2024 Awards in France highlighted its standout features, including its elegant design seamlessly integrating into any retail environment, optimised detection technology ensuring accurate and reliable anti-theft tag detection, and efficient product protection reducing losses due to theft and shrinkage.

Features Recognised By The Perifem 2024 Awards:

· Elegant Design: With its modern and discreet design, the RF antenna NS45 seamlessly integrates into any retail environment, adding a touch of style without compromising the store's aesthetics.

· Optimised Detection Technology: Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the NS45 antenna provides precise and reliable detection of anti-theft tags, minimising false alarms and ensuring a seamless shopping experience for customers.

· Product Protection Efficiency: The NS45 antenna is specifically designed to effectively protect store products, reducing losses due to theft and shrinkage. Its high efficiency helps retailers maintain the security of their assets without compromising the shopping experience.

Perifem Day: A Platform for Retail Sector Excellence

For over 40 years, Perifem has federated all the players in the French retail sector: integrated and independent retailers, both in the food and specialised retail sectors, shopping centres, as well as their technological suppliers, around issues linked to the environment, energy, safety and technological innovation.

Currently, Perifem represents 80% of France's Top 50 retailers and the four leading shopping centre operators, representing a total turnover of €300 billion, 35,000 stores, and 400 shopping centres.

Innovative Retail Security Solutions

For more than 50 years, Checkpoint Systems has been recognised as a leading innovator in retail security solutions.

Franck Charton, general manager of Perifem commented, “Checkpoint has always demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and excellence.

"The combination of its new NEO detection technology with an innovative design for its NS45 antenna demonstrates once again the company's ability to offer a new solution that not only meets store security challenges, but also avoids major and costly remodeling work."

"Receiving the Perifem 2024 Award is an honour and a testament to the hard work of our team," said Frédéric Boukara, Business Unit Director of Checkpoint Systems France.

"We take pride in providing solutions that not only offer exceptional detection but also seamlessly integrate into supermarket environments, ensuring the security of commercial assets with elegance and discretion."

Checkpoint Systems success at the Perifem 2024 Awards highlights its position as a leader in retail security, providing retailers with cutting-edge technology such as their new market standard NEO EAS systems and RFID solutions to protect assets, reach efficiency in inventory management and enhance customers’ shopping experience.

This article was written in partnership with Checkpoint Systems.