52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Checkpoint Systems' NS45 Antenna Wins Award For Best Security Solution At Perifem Day France 2024

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • Checkpoint Systems' revolutionary NS45 antenna has been recognised as the best security solution at the prestigious Perifem Day 2024 in France.

    The team was honoured during the award ceremony on Perifem Day, a renowned event that brings together the leading representatives of French distribution and their technology partners and is dedicated to showcasing innovation in the retail sector.

    NEO NS45, which is a revolutionary anti-theft antenna, was an outstanding award-winning solution for its innovative design and effectiveness in protecting retail assets.

    Innovation In Loss Prevention, The Key To Recognition

    The NEO NS45 anti-theft antenna from Checkpoint Systems has been recognised for its cutting-edge technology and exceptional design, making it an ideal solution for retailers seeking effective asset protection while enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

    The Perifem 2024 Awards in France highlighted its standout features, including its elegant design seamlessly integrating into any retail environment, optimised detection technology ensuring accurate and reliable anti-theft tag detection, and efficient product protection reducing losses due to theft and shrinkage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Features Recognised By The Perifem 2024 Awards:

    · Elegant Design: With its modern and discreet design, the RF antenna NS45 seamlessly integrates into any retail environment, adding a touch of style without compromising the store's aesthetics.

    · Optimised Detection Technology: Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the NS45 antenna provides precise and reliable detection of anti-theft tags, minimising false alarms and ensuring a seamless shopping experience for customers.

    · Product Protection Efficiency: The NS45 antenna is specifically designed to effectively protect store products, reducing losses due to theft and shrinkage. Its high efficiency helps retailers maintain the security of their assets without compromising the shopping experience.

    Perifem Day: A Platform for Retail Sector Excellence

    For over 40 years, Perifem has federated all the players in the French retail sector: integrated and independent retailers, both in the food and specialised retail sectors, shopping centres, as well as their technological suppliers, around issues linked to the environment, energy, safety and technological innovation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Currently, Perifem represents 80% of France's Top 50 retailers and the four leading shopping centre operators, representing a total turnover of €300 billion, 35,000 stores, and 400 shopping centres.

    Innovative Retail Security Solutions

    For more than 50 years, Checkpoint Systems has been recognised as a leading innovator in retail security solutions.

    Franck Charton, general manager of Perifem commented, “Checkpoint has always demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and excellence.

    "The combination of its new NEO detection technology with an innovative design for its NS45 antenna demonstrates once again the company's ability to offer a new solution that not only meets store security challenges, but also avoids major and costly remodeling work."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Receiving the Perifem 2024 Award is an honour and a testament to the hard work of our team," said Frédéric Boukara, Business Unit Director of Checkpoint Systems France.

    "We take pride in providing solutions that not only offer exceptional detection but also seamlessly integrate into supermarket environments, ensuring the security of commercial assets with elegance and discretion."

    Checkpoint Systems success at the Perifem 2024 Awards highlights its position as a leader in retail security, providing retailers with cutting-edge technology such as their new market standard NEO EAS systems and RFID solutions to protect assets, reach efficiency in inventory management and enhance customers’ shopping experience.

    This article was written in partnership with Checkpoint Systems.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Technology

    Alibaba Makes Second Biggest Quarterly Share Repurchase Worth $4.8bn
    Alibaba Makes Second Biggest Quarterly Share Repurchase Worth $4.8bn
    2
    Technology

    Robotics To Help Agri Sector Tackle Labour Shortages, Improve Efficiency
    Robotics To Help Agri Sector Tackle Labour Shortages, Improve Efficiency
    3
    Technology

    Singapore Competition Watchdog Looked Into Potential Grab, Delivery Hero Deal
    Singapore Competition Watchdog Looked Into Potential Grab, Delivery Hero Deal
    4
    Technology

    'Significant Disparities' Within FoodTech And AgriTech Startups In CEE Region
    'Significant Disparities' Within FoodTech And AgriTech Startups In CEE Region

    Partner Content

    Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

    By Diebold Nixdorf

    KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

    By KNAPP

    Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

    By Lobster Council of Canada

    See more insights
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com