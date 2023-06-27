52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Colruyt Group To Build Data Catalogue In Association With Collibra

By Dayeeta Das
Belgium's Colruyt Group has teamed up with Collibra to build a data catalogue to ensure better management of information.

The initiative will ensure access to huge amounts of data and help generate more valuable insights and use it as a basis for decision-making in the company's day-to-day operations.

In the first phase of the project, the company-specific vocabulary has been migrated to the catalogue. The actual data and reports are to follow later.

Ruben Missinne, division manager for Colruyt Group data and analytics said, "As a large and diverse group, we have huge amounts of data, scattered across the organisation, managed in various applications and stored in multiple places."

"As a result, not everyone knows what data is out there, resulting sometimes in a long search. It also happens that we don't understand the data very well or doubt the quality and completeness."

Project Partners

Collibra collaborated with the company Datashift as an implementation partner to set up the data catalogue.

The first step in building the data catalogue involves connecting existing data sources, such as ERP and CRM systems, both locally and in the cloud.

Ready-made integrations ensure the smooth flow of data. Once the technical connections have been set up for one database in one technology, the connection will also be ready for all further set-ups, the Belgian retailer added.

Felix Van de Maele, founder of Collibra said, "The Collibra Data Intelligence platform offers customers like Colruyt Group a central platform for good data management.

"We managed to make an excellent mix between the customer's needs and our vision of the future of data management - because that's where our strength lies. We also noted that the future development of our product is aligned with Colruyt Group's data vision."

Transparency And Convenience

According to Colruyt, the data dialogue provides transparency and convenience for everyone who delivers or interacts with information.

In addition, teams will gain insight into data flows throughout the organisation, allowing processes to be faster.

"As a data-driven organisation, we will now create more value on three levels: more customised services and stronger relationships for customers, optimised processes and improved operational excellence, and finally proactive business actions. This makes us stronger, as a group, to achieve our strategic objective: become the number one European retailer in creating sustainable added value from information," Missinne added.

