Colruyt To Pilot Digital Wine Assistant In Six Stores

Belgian retailer Colruyt plans to test a digital wine assistant at its stores in Wetteren, Zele, Merelbeke, Liedekerke, Halle and Menen.

The assistant will be placed on the wine aisle and feature a large touchscreen with software that allows customers to choose their wines, the company added.

The pilot will be conducted for six months, after which it will be evaluated before considering a possible further expansion of the project.

The digital assistant is an addition to the one-to-one guidance service Colruyt already offers with its in-store wine advisers.

Olivier Tournet, wine consultant at Colruyt and co-responsible for the project said, "Our in-store wine advisers have long assisted our customers in making an informed choice. However, we are aware that a wine adviser cannot always be available, and that every customer is different.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[...] The assistant will guide our customers through our wine aisle, so to speak, while the wine adviser can play a supporting role if required. The goal is to make shopping simple and efficient, while also being able to inspire our customers."

Digital Wine Assistant

Recent market research has unveiled that some shoppers feel a bit lost in the wine aisle, Colruyt noted, and it is also one of those products for which customers do not want to risk making the wrong choice.

The new solution will help maximise support as a personal wine adviser can only deal with one shopper at a time.

Moreover, not everyone finds it easy to engage in a chat with the wine adviser, the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colruyt teamed up with external product developer, In The Pocket, to design the digital wine assistant.

How it Works

Using a touchscreen, customers can navigate through Colruyt's wine assortment using a selection menu.

The questionnaire allows shoppers to include price range, type of dish the wine will be served with, colour of the wine, type of wine (e.g. non-alcoholic) and region where the wine comes from.

Shoppers can also specify if it would be given as a gift, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the customer's choice, the software shares a number of wine options and their locations on the store shelf.

The application also takes into account promotions and campaigns, such as wine festivals. ​

The digital wine assistant is accompanied by the 'wine bell' that customers can use to call up the wine adviser, if necessary.

The digital wine assistant is part of Colruyt's plan to make its stores 'future-proof'.