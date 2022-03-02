Subscribe Login
Technology

Deliveroo Launches Ultra-Fast Delivery Service In Italy

Deliveroo has chosen Italy as the first country in continental Europe to launch its new ultra-quick delivery service, following rollout in the UK.

The company has teamed up with  Carrefour Italia to launch Deliveroo Hop, which will allow customers to order groceries online and receive them at home in just ten minutes.

Deliveroo Hop

The service combines Deliveroo's newly developed grocery technology and assets, as well as Carrefour's international grocery experience and its selection of products and brands.

The service operates through 'delivery-only' grocery shops that, according to Deliveroo, offer an improved consumer experience in areas such as greater inventory accuracy, increased speed and wider product range.

Consumers can select from a range of around 2,000 products from national and international brands, including the Carrefour, Filiera Qualità Carrefour, Terre d’Italia and Carrefour Bio private-label products.

Deliveroo will offer some consumers a €10 discount on their first order.

Quick Commerce

Initially, the quick commerce service is available in certain districts of Milan, such as Duomo, Navigli, Colonne and Sant'Ambrogio.  The company plans to expand it to Rome and other Italian cities in the future.

The new service will complement Deliveroos existing and fast-growing on-demand service, which already has a strong presence in Italy, where it covers over half the population, and works with tens of thousands of restaurants and grocery shops.

In continental Europe, Deliveroo and Carrefour already have a strong business relationship and offer on-demand groceries from hundreds of shops in Italy, France and Belgium.

