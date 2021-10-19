ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Delivery Hero Invests €200m In Berlin-Based Gorillas

Published on Oct 19 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Europe / US / Germany / Investment / Delivery Hero / Gorillas

Delivery Hero Invests €200m In Berlin-Based Gorillas

Delivery Hero has announced that it has invested €200 million in the Berlin-based on-demand delivery startup Gorillas Technologies.

The investment means that Delivery Hero now owns approximately 8% of Gorillas.

The move highlights Delivery Hero's commitment to advancing quick commerce globally and supporting companies that disrupt the delivery landscape through an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

Gorillas has displayed its ability to accelerate the wave of quick commerce while growing its local footprint at an impressive pace, Delivery Hero noted.

'Exceptional Customer Focus'

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said, "The Gorillas team has an exceptional customer focus driving the highest retention rates we have seen in the industry. This has enabled them to reach over USD 300 million revenue run-rate in only one year with continued double-digit monthly revenue growth.

"We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce players will benefit the entire industry and set a new standard for what a great customer experience looks like."

The investment is part of a series C funding round, which raised close to USD 1 billion and saw the participation of Tencent, Coatue, DST, and other top-tier investors.

Founded in 2020, Gorillas offers consumers instant access to essential grocery products through a network of warehouses located in city centres and set up for optimised picking and packing to ensure swift delivery.

Advertisement

The startup opened over 140 warehouses and delivered 4.5 million orders in the past six months.

'Instant On-Demand Delivery Player'

Kağan Sümer, CEO of Gorillas, commented, "Within a year, we have successfully developed Gorillas to become a leading instant on-demand delivery player. This investment underpins our global ambition and the opportunities the industry holds.

"We are excited about Delivery Hero's investment as we start the next phase of our development. We have similar visions of what the future of delivery looks like, and we are thankful to be backed by a prominent player such as Delivery Hero."

Gorillas operates in nine countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In August, Delivery Hero raised its 2021 revenue and gross merchandise volume outlook, but tweaked its forecast for adjusted core operating margin to minus 2%, at the lower end of previous forecast.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Supermarkets Could Boost Private Label Sales Amid Price Inflation: IRI

Supermarkets Could Boost Private Label Sales Amid Price Inflation: IRI
European Grocery Market Forecast To Grow 5% By 2026, Says IGD

European Grocery Market Forecast To Grow 5% By 2026, Says IGD
Food Export Helps Businesses Connect With American Exporters And Partners

Food Export Helps Businesses Connect With American Exporters And Partners
Euro Zone Retail Sales Weaker Than Expected In July: Eurostat

Euro Zone Retail Sales Weaker Than Expected In July: Eurostat
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

HelloFresh Launches In Italy Mon, 18 Oct 2021

HelloFresh Launches In Italy
Conad Centro Nord Launches Virtual Avatar To Assist Shoppers Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Conad Centro Nord Launches Virtual Avatar To Assist Shoppers
Carrefour Polska Launches Products Tracked By Blockchain Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Carrefour Polska Launches Products Tracked By Blockchain
Edeka Launches 'Techstarter' Platform Fri, 15 Oct 2021

Edeka Launches 'Techstarter' Platform
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN