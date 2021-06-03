Denmark’s Matas Partners With Formulate For Promotion Analytics

Published on Jun 3 2021 12:46 PM in Technology tagged: customer experience / Artificial Intelligence / Matas / Formulate

Matas, Denmark’s largest drugstore chain, has chosen Formulate for promotion analytics, as it seeks to enhance the experience for its customers.

The pandemic has presented Matas with both challenges and opportunities.

Matas is a Danish drug store chain that operates a network of around 263 stores and employs 2,500 people.

Now, the innovative retailer has indicated its commitment to new technologies by partnering with the leading AI promotions analytics provider, Formulate.

“Formulate challenges us to evaluate our previous positions,” stated Pernille Dalgaard, the head of commercial excellence at Matas. “We’re integrating their software to optimise our campaigns, putting our customers at the front of our campaign strategy.”

Formulate CEO Andreas Willgert added, “Matas has a great reputation in Denmark and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey. They are real innovators, too, so the fact they have chosen Formulate is a great validation of our solution.”

Formulate is a Stockholm-based retail analytics start-up specialising in promotion optimisation. It helps in optimising every phase of the campaign process, from planning to execution to evaluation.

It analyses and forecasts all its clients' promotions, past, present and future, making it is easier to see what is working and what is not, make better and faster decisions, and succeed with supplier negotiations.

Partnership with Formulate helps clients grow their businesses by offering better customer experience, creating deeper customer relationships by delivering hands-on value to end-users, and extending their proposition.

