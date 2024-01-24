Kroger To Focus On 'Responsible' AI Development

US retailer Kroger has emphasised its commitment to building and retaining customer trust by engaging in responsible AI development.

Senior vice president of Kroger, Yael Cosset, was discussing the company's digital journey and how the transformation impacts customers and associates at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Big Show.

He shared insights on the retailer's approach to artificial intelligence and how GenAI can help the grocery retail industry.

Cosset stated, "I believe GenAI is already impacting and will continue to impact the grocery industry broadly and in a transformational way.

"We continue to use AI and GenAI across the business for improvements, such as more relevant creative marketing content, better search outcomes on digital platforms, greater personalisation for customers, easier solutions for our associates, and many more areas. Like all technology, we view AI as a resource for our customers and associates to improve our human connections, not replace them."

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Innovation

Cosset added that Kroger has invested significantly in customer-facing digital innovations to provide greater value and savings.

He citied the transition to digital weekly circulars informing customers about promotions and products as one of the examples.

Kroger also invested in tools for customised learning and training experiences for associates; and task management and assessment of product availability to support in stock levels and fulfilment.

He added, "Digital transformation efforts have dramatically reduced our time to hire by implementing digital-first HR solutions. Training applications have been developed using world-class design practices to emphasise ease of use, enhancing speed-to-excellence."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kroger believes that enhancing the experience of customers and associates is important for generating loyalty.

"Our aim is to be the fresh food destination by providing customers with an experience that gives them exactly what they want no matter how they shop and use our digital capabilities to support associates, making their jobs easier and enabling them to spend more time doing what they are best at—interacting with customers," Cosset added.

Read More: One Fifth Of Consumers 'Have Already Used Generative AI' When Shopping