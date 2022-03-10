Diebold Nixdorf Launches Cloud-Native Retail Software Platform

Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and financial industries, has launched Vynamic® Retail Platform, a cloud-native software solution enabling the future of retail.

The platform is based on an API-first designed software environment, to offer connected, flexible and efficient shopping experiences across all channels and touchpoints.

It connects all components of the retail operation, including customer journeys, stores, and back-office operations, into one open, flexible software environment, unlocking new efficiencies and cost savings.

The platform, which can be leveraged by a variety of retailers, including grocery, fashion, and fuel and convenience, offers modular microservices that give retailers various deployment options.

The services can be deployed individually or used together, giving the retailer an end-to-end management solution.

The functionalities included in Vynamic Retail Platform are:

Checkout: A highly configurable checkout solution that can be used in any retail segment.

A highly configurable checkout solution that can be used in any retail segment. Loyalty: Vynamic Engage is the platform’s modular solution to providing shoppers with personalised, cross-channel experiences, using real-time insights about their preferences and purchase history.

Vynamic Engage is the platform’s modular solution to providing shoppers with personalised, cross-channel experiences, using real-time insights about their preferences and purchase history. Retail Management: Vynamic Retail Management enables retailers to run all back-office processes from the cloud, including inventory management, online order fulfilment, POS configurations, reporting, and more.

Vynamic Retail Management enables retailers to run all back-office processes from the cloud, including inventory management, online order fulfilment, POS configurations, reporting, and more. Compliance: Vynamic CPaaS is a software module that ensures that each touchpoint in every store has access to the cloud repository, as the single source of truth for all legal and fiscal requirements.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, the vice-president of retail global accounts at Diebold Nixdorf, said, “Vynamic Retail Platform not only gives retailers the technology they need to capitalise on this opportunity, but also the critical flexibility to pivot their strategies when needed, without costly updates.”

Vynamic Retail Platform is another step in Diebold Nixdorf’s Storevolution™ – a strategic programme for retailers to design, enable and operate low-touch consumer journeys based on the four guiding principles of consumer centricity, store digitalisation, high connectivity, and store-as-a-service.

Bernd Kraus, the senior vice-president of retail software at Diebold Nixdorf, said, “Rather than ‘cloudifying’ our current solutions, we built a new cloud-native software platform from scratch. We believe this is the only way to achieve true scalability, security and performance in the cloud.”

For more information about Vynamic Retail Platform, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news.