Embraco To Showcase Commercial Refrigeration Solutions At AHR Expo In Chicago 

Embraco, a global provider of refrigeration technology for the residential and commercial cold chain and part of Nidec Global Appliance, will be at AHR Expo in Chicago from 22-24 January 2024.

At the trade show, Embraco’s exhibition will count on efficient and low noise variable speed compressors as the core products; condensing units for cold rooms and outdoor applications, as well as new launches, which will integrate the portfolio, combining efficiency and further reliability with the aim to consolidate the brand as a complete solutions provider.

The variable speed compressors that Embraco will showcase include the VEMT, FMF and VNEX families.

The VEMT is a robust solution for food service applications, while FMF is a versatile model suited for several commercial refrigeration requirements, such as food retail, food service, medical and scientific applications and merchandisers.

Also robust and reliable, VNEX can drive food retail freezers and refrigerators. The fixed-speed models will also be showcased, such as NTX, designed to drive ice-makers and freezers that have severe cooling cycles and require a highly robust compressor.

All these products are approved for natural refrigerants, such as propane (R290).

The condensing units section will count on the company's Bioma concept, recognised for being the world's lowest noise solution for cold rooms, as well as the EDP (Evaporative Drain Pan) series having one of the largest drain pan volumes in the market to hold defrost water.

'A Single Trusted Partner'

Michel Moreira, Commercial Appliance Sales Director for North America, stated, “With our entire portfolio of condensing units and new launches, we want to reinforce Embraco’s strategy to be a single trusted partner, which provides not only the compressor but different sets to a whole refrigeration unit.”

Another strategy that Embraco is reinforcing is the One Truck Away.

“We invested in a new production line of condensing units in our Mexico plant, in Monterrey, to expedite our supply chain in the North America region,” concluded Moreira.

At booth #S7719, visitors will be able to see up close and first hand, the new launchings, which are part of Embraco’s strategy, built on integration and synchronisation of products to make customers’ lives easier.

