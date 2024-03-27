Energy Recovery Appoints Robert DelVentura To Special Advisory Role

Energy Recovery has announced the appointment of refrigeration leader Robert DelVentura, who will serve as a special advisor to CEO David Moon and the company’s CO2 business unit in a consulting role, effective immediately.

The energy efficiency technology firm said that DelVentura brings more than 35 years of experience in refrigeration technology to the role, and will work on advancing the company's CO2 business.

'An Industry Veteran'

“Robert is an industry veteran with decades of experience in both the technical and commercial aspects of the CO2 refrigeration market and its emerging technologies," commented David Moon, Energy Recovery President and CEO. "He has a deep understanding of refrigeration technology as well as the market drivers and concerns.

“I have worked with Robert for 20 years and can attest that he is one of the most insightful HVACR experts I know. We have long shared a focus on driving innovation into the market, and I am confident that his guidance will lead to further adoption of our game-changing PX G1300® energy efficiency technology within commercial and industrial refrigeration.”

Most recently, DelVentura held the position of VP of Global Innovations at Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, a division of Lennox International, where he oversaw the global lab network and technology teams responsible for developing, testing, and commercialising new CO2 refrigeration technologies.

Consistent Goals

“In my three decades in refrigeration, I have worked on many different technologies and always had the same two goals: improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact," DelVentura commented. "The PX G1300 is an interesting solution that increases the efficiency of an environmentally friendly refrigerant, CO2. With the regulatory landscape quickly moving from traditional HFCs to lower global warming potential alternatives, Energy Recovery’s technology could have a significant positive impact.

“Driving innovations in this industry has always been a focus of mine, and I am excited to work with the team at Energy Recovery to maximise the PX G1300’s potential.”

Energy Recovery’s PX G1300 is an energy efficiency device designed for transcritical CO2 refrigeration systems. It harnesses pressure energy to significantly reduce compressor workload and energy consumption. This results in increased cooling capacity, improved system stability, and reduced emissions.