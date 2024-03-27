52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Energy Recovery Appoints Robert DelVentura To Special Advisory Role

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Energy Recovery Appoints Robert DelVentura To Special Advisory Role

Energy Recovery has announced the appointment of refrigeration leader Robert DelVentura, who will serve as a special advisor to CEO David Moon and the company’s CO2 business unit in a consulting role, effective immediately.

The energy efficiency technology firm said that DelVentura brings more than 35 years of experience in refrigeration technology to the role, and will work on advancing the company's CO2 business.

'An Industry Veteran'

“Robert is an industry veteran with decades of experience in both the technical and commercial aspects of the CO2 refrigeration market and its emerging technologies," commented David Moon, Energy Recovery President and CEO. "He has a deep understanding of refrigeration technology as well as the market drivers and concerns.

“I have worked with Robert for 20 years and can attest that he is one of the most insightful HVACR experts I know. We have long shared a focus on driving innovation into the market, and I am confident that his guidance will lead to further adoption of our game-changing PX G1300® energy efficiency technology within commercial and industrial refrigeration.”

Most recently, DelVentura held the position of VP of Global Innovations at Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, a division of Lennox International, where he oversaw the global lab network and technology teams responsible for developing, testing, and commercialising new CO2 refrigeration technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistent Goals

“In my three decades in refrigeration, I have worked on many different technologies and always had the same two goals: improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact," DelVentura commented. "The PX G1300 is an interesting solution that increases the efficiency of an environmentally friendly refrigerant, CO2. With the regulatory landscape quickly moving from traditional HFCs to lower global warming potential alternatives, Energy Recovery’s technology could have a significant positive impact.

“Driving innovations in this industry has always been a focus of mine, and I am excited to work with the team at Energy Recovery to maximise the PX G1300’s potential.”

Energy Recovery’s PX G1300 is an energy efficiency device designed for transcritical CO2 refrigeration systems. It harnesses pressure energy to significantly reduce compressor workload and energy consumption. This results in increased cooling capacity, improved system stability, and reduced emissions.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

5 Trends To Watch In The LATAM Food and Beverage Market
5 Trends To Watch In The LATAM Food and Beverage Market
2
Technology

Nedap Introduces The i15 Go, Its Smallest RF-Based EAS System 
Nedap Introduces The i15 Go, Its Smallest RF-Based EAS System&nbsp;
3
Technology

Ocado Retail Sales Rise As Sharper Prices Win More Customers
Ocado Retail Sales Rise As Sharper Prices Win More Customers
4
Technology

Hellmann’s Launches ‘Meal Reveal’ App To Prevent Food Waste
Hellmann&rsquo;s Launches &lsquo;Meal Reveal&rsquo; App To Prevent Food Waste

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com