Finland’s S Group Reports 55% Growth In Online Sales In FY 2021

Finland’s S Group has reported a 55% year-on-year increase in online sales in its financial year 2021, with a quarter of its growth in grocery trade coming from online food sales.

The retailer invested in increasing capacity and its new online food store S-kaupat.fi during the year, which it says has helped in boosting growth ahead of the market.

S Group added that it plans to invest more in the overall development of its online food store.

Jarkko Kyttänen, S Group's director of online food development, said, “In addition to expanding the network, we will continue to develop the S-kaupat.fi service together with our customers.

“We will make decisions about automation solutions that support collection, and we will innovate new service trials again this year.”

Online Services

Currently, more than 200 S Group food stores offer online services. The retailer aims to expand the accessibility of its online store to more customers this year, either by home delivery or via pick-up points.

Kyttänen added that a majority of the retailer’s shoppers prefer pick-up, and as the pandemic eases, “the role of pick-up will certainly be further strengthened.”

S-kaupat.fi offers all of S Group's chains – Prisma, S-market, Sale, Alepa, Food Market Delicacy – in one platform.

The highlights of the service include permanent low-price offers, a wide selection of goods and a bonus for purchases.

S-kaupat.fi caters to different customer needs, providing a platform for larger weekly purchases as well as smaller, top-up shopping.

Currently, the service is testing low-cost express deliveries from select stores.

Kyttänen said, “We believe that a low total price is crucial. It is important for us to be the customer owner's number one choice in both stone and online shopping. We have the same prices and selection in both. Prisma is also the cheapest option for online shopping with its widest selection.”

Read More: S Group Posts Operating Profit Of €45m In First Half

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.