HelloFresh To Invest In Capacity Expansion, Customer Experience

HelloFresh SE plans to double its investment in capacity expansion, allowing for new market launches, and further improving the customer experience by offering more flexibility and more meal choices.

In 2022, the meal-kit provider will double its investment to approximately €450 million to €550 million in building physical capacity and infrastructure, as well as product development.

The move will help the company sustain further growth and stay on track to reach its mid-term revenue goal of €10 billion.

HelloFresh Strategy Update

As a part of its current capacity expansion programme, the company will open more fulfilment centres and expand its theoretical revenue capacity to well above €10 billion across all verticals.

This investment plan includes around €200 million for automation-related capital expenditure, including two pilots for new state-of-the-art automation technology in HelloFresh’s US and international markets.

In addition, the investment will allow the meal kit provider to double down on its customer experience, providing customers around the world with more flexibility, higher levels of personalisation, more meal choices, and new product innovations.

“I am very excited about our decision to make further investments into our production capabilities, which will not only facilitate further growth, but allow us to offer our customers an ever improving experience,” says Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO.

“With each of the more than 950m meals that we are on track to deliver in 2021, we are helping customers save money, eat better, tastier and with greater variety, all while reducing their environmental footprint. It’s a privilege to be at the helm of a company that is staying true to its mission.”

New Additions

HelloFresh has also announced new additions to its technology leadership team.

It will create more than 1,000 roles in its tech team until the end of 2022, effectively doubling its headcount, to further build its competitive advantage and create a platform for long-term growth.

The enlarged tech team will be led by Valeri Liborski, who is joining HelloFresh Group as chief technology officer in January next year.

Valeri brings 25 years of extensive experience in technology leadership roles at Amazon and Microsoft.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.