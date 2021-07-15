ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Just Eat Takeaway Sees Surge In Orders, Profitability Rise

Published on Jul 15 2021 8:08 AM in Technology tagged: Just Eat / Food Delivery / World News / GrubHub / Just Eat Takeaway

Just Eat Takeaway Sees Surge In Orders, Profitability Rise

Food-ordering platform Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has said that it expects profitability to improve, as it reported a 51% surge in overall orders for the first six months of the year.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said he expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise following the acquisition of Grubhub

Just Eat, which recently introduced grocery delivery in Germany, acquired the US-based business in a $7.3 billion (€6.17 billion) deal earlier this year.

Profitability Set To Improve

"Adjusted EBITDA losses, mainly caused by U.S. and Canadian fee caps and our investment programme, have now peaked", Groen said in a trading update. "We therefore expect to trend back to profitability going forward while retaining significant growth during the second half of the year."

The surge in orders, which was adjusted to account for the acquisition of Grubhub, followed a 42% jump last year as COVID-19 restrictions boosted demand for food-delivery services.

Orders in Europe increased 61% in the first half of the year, and the company slightly upped its outlook for the growth of these sales to more than 45% over the whole of 2021.

Advertisement

Just Eat Takeaway said it would continue to choose market share improvements over operating profits, even as it expected its margins to improve in the months to come.

Rival Deliveroo said earlier this month that it saw an 88% increase in orders in the second quarter of its financial year, following its listing in London in March of this year. Deliveroo recently inked new deals with Groupe Casino and Waitrose to facilitate grocery deliveries.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Enhancing Efficiency Through Subcooling Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Enhancing Efficiency Through Subcooling
HelloFresh To Acquire Australia's Youfoodz Wed, 14 Jul 2021

HelloFresh To Acquire Australia's Youfoodz
Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack Fri, 9 Jul 2021

Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack
Instacart Names Facebook App Head Simo As CEO Fri, 9 Jul 2021

Instacart Names Facebook App Head Simo As CEO
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN