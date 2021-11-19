Subscribe Login
Technology

Kaufland Adds Shopify To Its Network Of Partners

German online marketplace Kaufland.de is expanding its partner network and has added Shopify to its global network.

The move will allow Shopify retailers to expand their sales channels by gaining simple and direct access to Kaufland.de.

Kaufland.de is one of the fastest growing online marketplaces in Germany, combining high brand awareness with the latest technology.

It offers over 25 million articles from 5,000 categories and its diverse marketing inclusive services make the marketplace very attractive as a sales channel for more than 1.7 million Shopify retailers worldwide.

Shopify Collaboration

The new solution enables Shopify retailers of all sizes to list their items quickly and easily on Kaufland.de. 

Whether for mass-compatible products or niche items, the application is designed in such a way that retailers - from product import to order processing - can automatically access the marketplace in just a few steps.

In addition, all dealers receive personal and individual support from Kaufland.de's seller support.

'Master The Future Of E-commerce'

Stefanie Pitzer, head of partner management and B2B marketing at Kaufland.de., said, "With the partnership and the new technical connection, we are offering Shopify retailers a sales channel with which they can successfully master the future of e-commerce and shape it together with us."

Senior business development manager at Shopify. Linda Hoffmann, added, "User behaviour has changed significantly as a result of the pandemic and retailers have to react by being visible on a wide variety of sales channels.

"With the link to the Kaufland marketplace, Shopify retailers are able to make their product range accessible to a new target group and thus further successfully expand their business."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

