Technology

Maxima Expands Contactless Shopping Service

Maxima Latvija has announced that it has expanded its contactless shopping service, Skenē pats! (Scan it Yourself!) to all 15 Maxima large format stores in Riga.

With the help of the retailer's app, customers can scan the goods themselves and pay for the purchase at the self-service checkout, or in the special payment area.

Commenting on the expansion of the service, Evija Grīnberga, sales manager of Maxima Latvija, said, "These new contactless digital solutions make shopping more convenient and faster for customers, as well as more secure - the new service does not require the involvement of store employees in the processing of purchases, and the customer can pay for purchases with the help of the app.

"Observing customers' habits and desire to use digital solutions in their daily lives, one of the goals of the future is to expand Skenē pats!' availability in the entire Maxima store chain."

Self-Scan Shopping

To use the service, customers need to download the Maxima mobile app and open the feature in the app.

They can then start shopping by scanning the barcodes of the products they wish to purchase. Self-service scales are available for weighing products.

Once the products are scanned and bagged, customers can proceed to the checkout, where they can scan the QR code from the app.

For the convenience of customers, customer service support will also be available in the checkout area and at self-service checkouts.

'A Technological Breakthrough'

Grīnberga added, "The time of the pandemic has led to a technological breakthrough in every industry that would not be possible without the public's desire to reap the benefits of technology, which both makes shopping easier and faster.

"Following the latest shopping trends in the world, we introduced this service to our customers in 2020 and we have noticed that an increasing number of shoppers are choosing this type of shopping."

The Maxima app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei operating systems.

In addition to Skenē pats!, users of the Maxima mobile app will be able to keep track of the size of their shopping carts check the price of goods, easily review current promotional offers, use the virtual Thank You card, and find the nearest store.

Read More: Maxima Invests €1.3m In 10 New-Concept Stores

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

