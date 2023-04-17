PepsiCo Launches New Customer Sustainability Platform

PepsiCo has announced the launch of pep+ Partners for Tomorrow, a new platform that delivers solutions that aim to support its customers in achieving their sustainability goals.

The initial launch will focus on US customers, with plans to expand the programme to key global markets by 2024.

PepsiCo claims that the platform will provide customer sustainability offerings under a single platform, to deliver solutions most needed by the company’s partners, and it will work directly with them to implement the initiatives.

PepsiCo notes that these programmes are in line with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), a strategic end-to-end business transformation designed to drive long-term sustainable business performance and value, with sustainability and human capital at its centre.

‘Critical Sustainability Goals’

“At PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, our retail customers are true partners, including when it comes to addressing the impacts of climate change,” said Cara Keating, chief customer officer at Frito-Lay North America (FLNA).

“Through the launch of the Partners for Tomorrow platform and its robust portfolio of solutions, we are taking an important step forward in how we collaborate with our customers to progress toward critical sustainability goals, meet consumer demands, and, ultimately, drive commercial value together.”

The Partners for Tomorrow programme includes (for foodservice and retail customers) the on-demand collection of recyclable beverage containers, which are then processed and reclaimed by PepsiCo and converted into recycled PET packaging.

In addition, PepsiCo is piloting several reusable-cup solutions with partners in select markets, to achieve its goal of offering 20% of all beverage servings through reusable models by 2030.

Regenerative Farming

PepsiCo recently announced an investment in long-term, strategic partnerships with three farmer-facing organisations – Practical Farmers of Iowa, the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, and the Illinois Corn Growers’ Association – that are designed to drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across the United States.

The American multinational claims that the combined impact of these three strategic partnerships is expected to support the accelerated uptake of regenerative practices on more than three million acres and deliver approximately three million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emission reductions and removals by 2030.

