Pernod Ricard Announces Digital Partnership With JCDecaux

French companies Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux have announced a digital partnership in data management with the launch of a solution called Data Portal.

The solution enables a company to centralise all the data from its different entities around the world in a single point, facilitating their use and sharing.

Data Portal is aligned with the transformation objectives of Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux as both have placed data at the heart of their business and growth strategy.

The tool has been developed by the Pernod Ricard IT Data Centre of Excellence team, which currently comprises 20 people and is constantly growing.

The tool is easy-to-use and offers an intuitive solution to accelerate digital transformation.

Almost 7,000 Pernod Ricard employees find everyday information about sales or key figures for the development of their commercial strategies on it, the company noted.

Alexandre Ricard (pictured), chairman and CEO at Pernod Ricard, stated, "The Data Portal facilitates our teams’ work in order to provide each of our markets with the right product, at the right time, at the right price, to the right consumer. We’re delighted to share this innovation with JCDecaux and to benefit from each other’s experience."

The Partnership

The partnership between the two groups is an alliance between non-competitive partners aimed at enhancing the Data Portal with their respective experiences, co-developing technical ecosystems, and benefiting from the cost synergies generated by combining their skills.

This technology, which does not involve the exchange of data between the two companies, is conceded for free by Pernod Ricard, without any conditions or limitations of use, the spirits giant noted.

Each company then manages its data in line with legal data management requirements.

The alliance will help accelerate the development of new data-related features and technologies, and offer the prospect to open up the platform to other non-competitive companies, within the same legal framework and co-construction model.

Neoxia, a third-party digital company, will monitor the project and ensure that the platform’s development and integration align with the roadmap co-defined by Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux.

'Power Of Collaboration'

Jean-Charles Decaux (pictured), chairman of the executive board and co-CEO of JCDecaux, added, "As a company that believes in the power of collaboration to grow business, we are delighted to enter this technological alliance with Pernod Ricard that is focused on data management. Underlining the strength of our joint approach to digital innovation, JCDecaux will play an active role in the development of the Data Portal, enhancing it with new features.

"Designed via an open innovation approach, this solution will help us achieve our data strategy and fulfil our objective of developing shared data management platforms within JCDecaux. This will in turn allow business units to capitalise upon this innovation for the benefit of our customers and partners, media agencies, advertisers and local authorities."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.