Pingo Doce Rolls Out Meu Pingo Doce App

Portuguese supermarket chain Pingo Doce has rolled out the Meu Pingo Doce app that offers access to exclusive clubs, special prices and other advantages.

After registering, users have access to personalised coupons, leaflets, weekly promotions and benefits with partner companies, such as fuel at BP petrol stations (for owners of the Cartão Poupa Mais loyalty card).

Customers can create and edit a shopping list collaboratively and make their grocery purchases on the Pingo Doce online shop.

Exclusive Promotions

Additionally, users also have the option to join Pingo Doce Clubs and avail of exclusive promotions.

One such club is the Pingo Doce Baby Club, aimed at parents with babies in the age group of zero to four years.

Club members have access to exclusive weekly leaflets that guarantee the best market price on nappies and wipes, among other baby products.

Baby Club members also have at their disposal specialised content on paediatrics or nutrition, for example, developed by entities such as hospitals or associations.

The retailer also organises exclusive webinars for parents, led by professionals from different areas, with the purpose of supporting them in the transition to this new phase of their lives and to clarify the doubts that arise with the arrival of a baby and during its first years of life.

Another club is the Pingo Doce Wine Club, which offers tips from winemakers, promotional offers and first-hand news about the sector.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.