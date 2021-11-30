Portugal's Bairro Opens Third Dark Store In Lisbon

Portuguese e-grocery start-up Bairro has opened its third 'dark store' in Lisbon. The online operator commenced operations earlier this year.

The company opened its first dark store in the Marquês de Pombal district, followed by a second store in Laranjeiras in October and a third in Parque das Nações earlier this month.

Bairro offers 15-minute delivery, free of charge, with no minimum order.

Its assortment includes grocery products, bakery, fishmonger, delicatessen, frozen food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as hygiene products, household cleaning products, products for babies and pets, and office supplies.

Bairro has contracts with leading multinationals such as PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestlé, Beiersdorf, Iglo, Procter & Gamble, Gleba, Nobre, Purina and Sumol Compal.

It has also reached out to a number of innovative domestic suppliers, such as Swee, Casa da Comida, Grupo Açaí Original and Phunk.

How It Works

Similar to other online operators such as Yango Deli and Rohlik, Barrio customers order their grocery shopping via a dedicated app, the products are picked in a dark store, and the delivery is made direct to the customer's door. Deliveries are guaranteed daily, between 10:00 and 24:00.

Bairro’s goal is to open a chain of mini warehouses in the cities to offer convenience to urban consumers. At the same time, the company seeks to promote responsible consumption among shoppers.

The company's future plans include expansion to Porto by the end of the year and the expansion of the its product range over the next two years.

