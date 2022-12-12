REWE Launches 'REWE Savings Assistant' Chatbot On Instagram

German retailer REWE Group has launched REWE Savings Assistant – an Instagram chatbot that informs shoppers about weekly offers available in its app.

The chatbot can be accessed via the private messaging area on Instagram.

The retailer aims to address customers at a more personal level and share information on latest offers via this feature.

Direct Messaging

Approximately one billion direct messages are exchanged between users and brands each day, and according to the agency Spectrm, 75% of social media users prefer direct messaging to engage with brands.

Also, classic offer ads in social media platforms do not generate enough interaction as users perceive them as advertising and scroll over.

On the other hand, an interactive chatbot within Instagram messages offers a more personalised approach.

REWE Savings Assistant

Users visit the 'send messages' on the retailer's Instagram profile to access the feature and click on the REWE Savings Assistant.

The chatbot then guides users through various offers and options, ranging from saving money to app benefits to contacting customer service.

Via the 'Save money' field, shoppers receive information about coupons of the week on the REWE app, every Monday.

The services via Instagram chatbot complete the retailer's existing offer via WhatsApp, which allows shoppers to obtain promotional offers from a preferred store for the following week every Sunday.

"The REWE Savings Assistant offers our customers a clear added value and once again proves our innovative strength. With the new digital service, Instagram users can now easily receive our weekly app coupons on their smartphone and experience the benefits of the REWE app," added Dr Jan Flemming, media director at REWE.

