Schwarz Media Teams Up With The Trade Desk For 'Data-Driven Advertising'

Schwarz Media, the retail media unit of Lidl and Kaufland parent Schwarz Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with The Trade Desk, an American advertising technology firm.

Schwarz Media and The Trade Desk will use the Lidl online shop and Kaufland Marktplatz to reach consumers and measure the success of digital advertising campaigns on the open internet.

This will help advertisers to better reach their audiences across channels on the open internet, leveraging deterministic targeting.

'Data-Driven Advertising'

Samantha Jacobson, chief strategy officer and EVP at The Trade Desk commented, "Retail media presents an opportunity for marketers to embrace data-driven advertising on the open internet, with the goal of providing them with better targeting and performance measurement.

"Through our new partnership with Schwarz Media, advertisers can now activate this rich retail data that will enable their campaigns to reach the right audience, while providing measurement to demonstrate the impact of their marketing activities."

Retail Media

Retail media is becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors within the digital advertising industry with a revenue potential of €25 billion by 2026, according to forecasts by IAB Europe, the European-level association for digital marketing and advertising.

Advertisers will be able to measure the influence of digital ads on direct sales and thereby optimise campaigns in near real-time.

The technology will also enable the measurement and optimisation of the impact of advertisements on connected TV and digital out-of-home channels.

Robert Jozic, general manager at Schwarz Media said, "Retail media takes marketing on the open internet to a new level, offering consumers real added value through the display of significantly more relevant advertising.

"It is our ambition to implement this development in accordance with the detailed German data protection requirements and to align it with significantly higher standards than usual in the market. We are pleased to be working with The Trade Desk, who are pioneers in the industry."