SPAR Austria To Combat Food Waste With Digitalisation

Retailer SPAR Austria is aiming to minimise food waste in its stores through new methods, including increased digitalisation of the group's inventory.

In cooperation with the company’s IT unit, Microsoft, and other partners, the retailer has developed a solution that enables more targeted order suggestions and demand forecasts for all stores.

AI Solutions

Using AI, a new solution from SPAR ICS looks at data around sales volumes, weather conditions, marketing promotions, seasonality, and other factors to produce a precise forecast of optimal product order quantities per store.

An automatic ordering system that has been in place at SPAR Austria for decades forms the basis of the new system, which has recently trialled in the fruit and vegetable area.

The new system claims a prediction accuracy of over 90%, meaning that the right amount is available in the right store at the right time.

The retailer is implementing the project in cooperation with SPAR ICS, Microsoft, and Paiqo, an AI company.

Microsoft Azure’s Advanced Analytics tools use cloud-based data, enabling an easily-managed supply chain.

"The advantages are manifold – not only for SPAR Austria, suppliers, customers, and team members – but above all for the environment. In this project, SPAR uses the potential of technology and AI to meet the needs of our customers and save resources at the same time," said Markus Kaser, SPAR Austria board member for IT, buying, marketing, and CSR.

"The predictions are a valuable support for team members involved in the ordering process. AI does not replace previous processes but rather complements them. The optimisation of the supply of over 1,500 stores also has a positive impact on the work of our 40,000 in-store team members," added Hans K Reisch, SPAR Austria’s deputy chairman of the board.

Food Waste At SPAR Austria

Elsewhere, to further combat food waste, the Austrian arm of the global retailer has created a wide set of measures alongside the ordering optimisation.

Products that are close to their best-before date are sold at a reduced price on a separate shelf or via Too Good To Go or donated to social organisations.

Every SPAR, EUROSPAR, and INTERSPAR store in Austria has a fixed charity partner located close to the individual store.

