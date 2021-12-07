TotalEnergies To Instal 800 New Charge Points In Ghent, Belgium

After Brussels and Antwerp, TotalEnergies has won the tender to instal and operate public charging stations for electric vehicles in the municipality of Ghent, Belgium’s third largest city.

The project will see the company install 800 new public charge points by 2025 in the city, enhancing its charging network for electronic vehicles.

Ghent Network

The new charging stations, to be installed and operated by TotalEnergies for the next ten years, will be supplied with 100% renewable electricity generated by offshore wind power in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium.

Individuals and professionals in Ghent, including residents, taxi companies, car-sharing firms, local businesses, can now start submitting requests for charge points’ installation near their premises, workplaces, or homes.

To optimise the existing network, the city will also analyse the usage rate of EV charging stations already in operation to determine if the current offering should be reinforced with additional charge points in certain districts.

Bernadette Spinoy, CEO of TotalEnergies Marketing Belgium, commented, "We thank the city of Ghent for the trust they have granted us for the coming decade. This partnership rewards the quality of our EV charging offering and the commitment of our teams, fully focused on our customers and future users.

"As in the other European markets where we are pursuing our development, TotalEnergies resolutely supports mobility shift in Belgium towards carbon neutral. This new contract contributes to the acceleration of our transformation into a broad energy company."

“This extension of our public charging infrastructure is designed to provide a solution for motorists who do not have private charge point at home or at work. By 2022, the number of charging stations will increase considerably, allowing us to support the transition to electric mobility,” declared Filip Watteeuw, Ghent deputy mayor in charge of mobility.

TotalEnergies

After winning public contracts to install and operate more than 3,500 EV charging stations in Brussels and Antwerp, TotalEnergies is cementing its role as a major player in electric mobility in Belgium.

The company is also developing a full network of High-Power Charge (HPC – up to 175 kW) points at its service stations and continues to install charge points for professionals and individuals across the country.

Since 2020, TotalEnergies has been pursuing its deployment in large metropolitan areas around the world.

The company has a large portfolio of charge points in operation, or under construction in Greater Amsterdam (22,000 charge points), Antwerp (3,000), London (1,700), Paris (2,300), Singapore (1,500), and Wuhan (11,000).

All of these developments are in line with TotalEnergies’ ambition to operate more than 150,000 EV charge points in Europe by 2025.

