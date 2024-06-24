Walmart Partners With Agritask To Improve Sourcing Decisions For Fresh Produce

US retail giant Walmart has entered into a strategic partnership with crop supply intelligence company Agritask to optimise sourcing decisions for seasonal fruit crop yields.

The pilot project aims to enable sourcing managers to make more well-informed decisions on seasonal fruit crop yields, such as cherries and blackberries, by implementing real-time monitoring technologies.

Kyle Carlyle, vice president of sourcing at Walmart, stated, "Dealing with challenges in purchasing and planning accuracy in agriculture due to data discrepancies and environmental uncertainties can be tough. Agritask’s technology has the potential to fill vital information gaps that sourcing managers often face when predicting yield.

"Teaming up with Agritask enables Walmart to delve into more streamlined and sustainable sourcing practices, ensuring we consistently deliver fresh, high-quality products to meet customer demand."

Remote Sensing And Data Analytics Technology

The project will see the deployment of Agritask’s remote sensing and data analytics tools in various regions in the US and Mexico to access real-time, hyperlocal insights on seasonal blackberry and cherry crops from select Walmart suppliers.

These crops were selected due to their high sensitivity to temperature fluctuations and moisture levels, which can significantly affect their growth, quality, transport and shelf life, Walmart noted.

Conducted in collaboration with Walmart Global Tech’s Sparkubate programme, the Agritask pilot seeks to secure surety of supply, reduce food waste and guarantee fresh produce for shoppers.

Walmart has pledged to leverage technology to create a sustainable and resilient supply chain.

The company has entered into several tech partnerships to innovate and bridge gaps within its global supply chain, including unspun's 3D weaving technology pilot and Rubi Laboratory’s carbon capture pilot.