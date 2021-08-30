Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half
Dairy firm Arla has raised its full-year guidance after reporting branded sales volumes at the top end of expectations in the first half of its financial year.
In this period, the group’s total revenue increased 1.2% to €5.44 billion from €5.37 billion in the first half of 2020.
The company attributed this performance to high branded sales volume growth of 5.6% across all dairy categories, particularly in the retail sector.
'A Solid Result'
