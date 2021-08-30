ESM Magazine

Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half

Published on Aug 30 2021 12:28 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Dairy / Food / Arla / Paywall / First Half Report

Dairy firm Arla has raised its full-year guidance after reporting branded sales volumes at the top end of expectations in the first half of its financial year.

In this period, the group’s total revenue increased 1.2% to €5.44 billion from €5.37 billion in the first half of 2020.

The company attributed this performance to high branded sales volume growth of 5.6% across all dairy categories, particularly in the retail sector.

'A Solid Result'

