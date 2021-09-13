ESM Magazine

Associated British Foods Trading Update - What The Analysts Said

Published on Sep 13 2021 11:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Associated British Foods / Primark

Associated British Foods has said in a trading update that it expects operating profit in both its Primark and food businesses to 'exceed expectations', although it added that fourth quarter trading 'varied considerably' across its Primark estate.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.

Russ Mould, AJ Bell

“Even though lockdown measures are now (hopefully) a thing of the past, Associated British Foods-owned Primark still saw volatile trading over the summer because of people being told to self-isolate. There remains a real risk of further disruption if there is an autumn flare-up of Covid as more people interact in society and the Delta variant still rages.

