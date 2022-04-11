Beiersdorf Sees Q1 Sales Growth Above Expectations

Beiersdorf's organic group sales increased by 10.3% in the first quarter of its financial year, to €2.2 billion, according to provisional data.

This growth is above current capital markets expectations, the Nivea-maker noted.

Organic sales in its consumer business segment increased by 11.6% year on year, with sales amounting to €1.8 billion.

The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 5.1%, with sales of €426 million.

The Eucerin maker reported sales of €7.6 billion in full-year 2021, with its consumer business segment up 8.8% to €6.1 billion and tesa up 13.6% to €1.5 billion.

Outlook

The skincare giant said its 2022 full-year sales forecast for the consumer business segment, published in March of this year, remains unchanged in light of the current volatile market environment.

Beiersdorf anticipates sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for its consumer division.

The company has implemented measures to mitigate cost pressure from uncertainties due to the Ukraine war, COVID-19-driven lockdowns in China, and inflationary pressure on raw material and logistics costs.

Beiersdorf will release its quarterly statement for January to March, including a statement on the EBIT margin forecast for 2022, on 28 April 2022.

Recently, the skincare giant announced a strategic partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Germany (WWF Germany) that will focus on climate protection, regenerative water environments and fully circular resources.

WWF Germany will advise Beiersdorf on the expansion of existing targets and the definition of additional ones, with the aim to strengthen the holistic approach to sustainability within the skincare company.

