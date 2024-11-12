Danone, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods Among Top Three In ATNi's Global Index 2024

Danone, FrieslandCampina, and Arla Foods emerged as the top three global food companies in the 2024 Global Access to Nutrition Initiative Index (ATNi).

The fifth edition of the Global Access to Nutrition Index assessed the 30 largest global food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers on their performance in improving access to nutritious food items.

The companies were ranked based on eight categories with different weightage: product profile (30%), responsible marketing (15%), nutrition governance (15%), affordable nutrition (15%), portfolio improvement (10%), reporting nutrition profiling models (5%) and workforce nutrition (5%) and responsible labeling (5%).

1. Danone

Danone climbed to the top this year from the fourth position last year, with its mean portfolio score on the Health Score reaching 3.8 out of 5, according to Barclays.

According to Danone's CEO, health matters to consumers more than ever and healthier portfolios are outperforming unhealthy ones in terms of growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. FrieslandCampina

FrieslandCampina has moved one place up to the second position this year and is among the top nine companies in the Index that have achieved at least 50% of sales from ‘healthier’ products.

Corine Tap, president of FrieslandCampina Asia stated, “At FrieslandCampina, we believe that access to nutritious food is a fundamental human right.”

3. Arla Foods

Arla Foods jumped to the third position in 2024, helped by reforms implemented across its portfolio to offer healthier products, responsible labeling, and responsible marketing policies.

Arla noted that its score has consistently improved on the index since 2016, increasing from 1.9 in 2016 to 5.1 in 2021 and now to 5.5 out of 10 in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods, stated, “We are proud of Arla’s latest ranking on the ANTI index, which recognises our commitment to bringing health to the world.

“At Arla, ensuring health and affordable diets for everyone is equally as important to Arla as driving down our carbon footprint.”

Other companies in the top 10 include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Grupo Bimbo

Unilever

Pepsico

Campbell's

Kellanova

Nestlé

Yili Group

According to the report, one in five deaths globally is linked to poor diet and it highlights the need for greater corporate accountability and improved private sector performance as the hidden costs of our food system continue to mount.

UK’s development minister, Anneliese Dodds, stated, “Families around the world are struggling with poor nutrition and the food industry’s role is critical.

“We support the Access To Nutrition initiative as they help the sector improve the healthiness of its products and make nutritious foods accessible to all.”

Greg S Garrett, executive director of ATNi, stated, “Only 31% of the 52,000+ food products assessed by ATNi meet the health criteria. This is not good enough. Companies need to start doing better demonstrating that they care about the public health of their consumer base.”